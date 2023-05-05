A Joint NIEHS and NCI Workshop

Thursday & Friday, June 29 – 30, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Virtual

Workshop Purpose

This workshop will assess the current state of the science of using signatures from “omic” data types to link environmental exposures to cancer and explore potential uses of such signatures of carcinogenic exposure to aid cancer prevention. This meeting will bring together computational biologists, epidemiologists, exposure scientists, and cancer researchers to identify key questions, knowledge gaps and opportunities for the field. Presentations will be concept-oriented with selective use of scientific data to illustrate key points. While the meeting will focus on linking exposure signatures to cancer, a range of technologies, models, and exposures will be considered.

This workshop is organized by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer and the Environment Working Group (CEWG). The goal of the CEWG is to promote sustained collaboration between NIEHS and NCI at the interface of cancer and the environment.

Workshop Goals

Define the state of the science of using molecular signatures to link environmental exposures to cancer. Prioritize the most pressing needs and opportunities that if addressed will augment progress in identifying molecular signatures of exposure in cancer. Explore potential applications of using molecular signatures of exposure to improve cancer prevention.

Registration

Privacy Act Statement

Agenda

A draft agenda will be posted at a later date. Workshop sessions will cover the following areas:

Mutational signatures of exposure in cancer. Other data types as signatures of exposure in cancer. Computational challenges and integrating multi-omics to identify signatures. Challenges in tracking signatures of exposures. Population-based cancer studies. Workshop summary and future directions.

Invited Discussants:

Ludmil Alexandrov, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Serena Nik-Zainal, Ph.D., University of Cambridge

Alan Balmain, Ph.D., FRS, University of California, San Francisco

Paul Brennan, Ph.D., International Agency for Research on Cancer

Maria (Tere) Landi, M.D., Ph.D., National Cancer Institute

Scott Auerbach, Ph.D., National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Ting Wang, Ph.D., Washington University

Ben Gewurz, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard University

Michael Fischbach, Ph.D., Stanford University

Catherine Hoyo, Ph.D., North Carolina State University

Mona Singh, Ph.D., Princeton University

John Quackenbush, Ph.D., Harvard University

Teresa Przytycka, Ph.D., National Library of Medicine

Mark Gerstein, Ph.D., Yale University

Christina Leslie, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Rebecca Fry, Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

David Phillips, Ph.D., King’s College, London

Yvonne Fondufe-Mittendorf, Ph.D., Van Andel Institute

Ana Navas-Acien, M.D., Ph.D., Columbia University

John Essigmann, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stephen Chanock, M.D., National Cancer Institute

Wei Zheng, M.D., Ph.D., Vanderbilt University

Jesse Goodrich, Ph.D., University of Southern California

Karin Michels, Sc.D., Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles

Loic Le Marchand, M.D., Ph.D., University of Hawai’i

Planning Committee

Workshop Co-Chairs:

Hannah Carter, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Cheryl Walker, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine

Workshop Planning Committee:

Ron Johnson, Ph.D., NCI

Daniel Shaughnessy, Ph.D., NIEHS

Phil Daschner, M.Sc., NCI

Michelle Heacock, Ph.D., NIEHS

Somdat Mahabir, Ph.D., MPH, NCI

Arun Pandiri, Ph.D., NIEHS

Questions

For questions about the workshop content, please contact Daniel T. Shaughnessy, Ph.D. or Ron Johnson, Ph.D. For logistical questions, please contact Maura A. Cavagnaro at 202-331-0060.

American Disabilities Act Accommodations Requests

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact Maura A. Cavagnaro at 202-331-0060. TTY users should contact the Federal TTY Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Requests should be made at least 5 business days in advance of the workshop.