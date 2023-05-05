A Joint NIEHS and NCI Workshop
Thursday & Friday, June 29 – 30, 2023
11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT
Virtual
Workshop Purpose
This workshop will assess the current state of the science of using signatures from “omic” data types to link environmental exposures to cancer and explore potential uses of such signatures of carcinogenic exposure to aid cancer prevention. This meeting will bring together computational biologists, epidemiologists, exposure scientists, and cancer researchers to identify key questions, knowledge gaps and opportunities for the field. Presentations will be concept-oriented with selective use of scientific data to illustrate key points. While the meeting will focus on linking exposure signatures to cancer, a range of technologies, models, and exposures will be considered.
This workshop is organized by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer and the Environment Working Group (CEWG). The goal of the CEWG is to promote sustained collaboration between NIEHS and NCI at the interface of cancer and the environment.
Workshop Goals
- Define the state of the science of using molecular signatures to link environmental exposures to cancer.
- Prioritize the most pressing needs and opportunities that if addressed will augment progress in identifying molecular signatures of exposure in cancer.
- Explore potential applications of using molecular signatures of exposure to improve cancer prevention.
Registration
Agenda
A draft agenda will be posted at a later date. Workshop sessions will cover the following areas:
- Mutational signatures of exposure in cancer.
- Other data types as signatures of exposure in cancer.
- Computational challenges and integrating multi-omics to identify signatures.
- Challenges in tracking signatures of exposures.
- Population-based cancer studies.
- Workshop summary and future directions.
Invited Discussants:
- Ludmil Alexandrov, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
- Serena Nik-Zainal, Ph.D., University of Cambridge
- Alan Balmain, Ph.D., FRS, University of California, San Francisco
- Paul Brennan, Ph.D., International Agency for Research on Cancer
- Maria (Tere) Landi, M.D., Ph.D., National Cancer Institute
- Scott Auerbach, Ph.D., National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
- Ting Wang, Ph.D., Washington University
- Ben Gewurz, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard University
- Michael Fischbach, Ph.D., Stanford University
- Catherine Hoyo, Ph.D., North Carolina State University
- Mona Singh, Ph.D., Princeton University
- John Quackenbush, Ph.D., Harvard University
- Teresa Przytycka, Ph.D., National Library of Medicine
- Mark Gerstein, Ph.D., Yale University
- Christina Leslie, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Rebecca Fry, Ph.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- David Phillips, Ph.D., King’s College, London
- Yvonne Fondufe-Mittendorf, Ph.D., Van Andel Institute
- Ana Navas-Acien, M.D., Ph.D., Columbia University
- John Essigmann, Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Stephen Chanock, M.D., National Cancer Institute
- Wei Zheng, M.D., Ph.D., Vanderbilt University
- Jesse Goodrich, Ph.D., University of Southern California
- Karin Michels, Sc.D., Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles
- Loic Le Marchand, M.D., Ph.D., University of Hawai’i
Planning Committee
Workshop Co-Chairs:
- Hannah Carter, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego
- Cheryl Walker, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
Workshop Planning Committee:
- Ron Johnson, Ph.D., NCI
- Daniel Shaughnessy, Ph.D., NIEHS
- Phil Daschner, M.Sc., NCI
- Michelle Heacock, Ph.D., NIEHS
- Somdat Mahabir, Ph.D., MPH, NCI
- Arun Pandiri, Ph.D., NIEHS
Questions
For questions about the workshop content, please contact Daniel T. Shaughnessy, Ph.D. or Ron Johnson, Ph.D. For logistical questions, please contact Maura A. Cavagnaro at 202-331-0060.
